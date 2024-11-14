iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 737,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Curi RMB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $61,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.65 and its 200-day moving average is $82.13. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2831 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

