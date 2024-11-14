iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Up 698.7% in October

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, an increase of 698.7% from the October 15th total of 601,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,078,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXUS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.15. The company had a trading volume of 713,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,484. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $61.42 and a 1-year high of $73.53.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 154,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $108,000.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.