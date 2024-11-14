iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Holdings Lifted by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,208,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 8.1% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $56,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.60. 98,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,477. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1577 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

