iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 109,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,708,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.66. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.46 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.