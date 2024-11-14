iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Acquired by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 139.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 80,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $133.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.47. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $97.74 and a 52-week high of $138.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

