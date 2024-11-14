iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 95.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,584,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265,161 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $148,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,321,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,885,000 after buying an additional 551,006 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $538,948,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,420,000 after buying an additional 3,140,696 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 135.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,937,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,921 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.52. 2,079,936 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

