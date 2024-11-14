J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 29792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JSAIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas raised J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

