Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
Jack Henry & Associates has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 34 years. Jack Henry & Associates has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.
Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.45. The stock had a trading volume of 568,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,890. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $151.05 and a fifty-two week high of $189.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
