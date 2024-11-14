JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading Down 6.4% – What’s Next?

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was down 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.34 and last traded at $33.41. Approximately 8,140,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 14,880,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

A number of research firms have commented on JD. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.41.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. The business had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 812.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in JD.com by 32.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 295.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

