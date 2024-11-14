Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Stock

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BRBR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.21. 251,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,634. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.48. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $73.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 24,126 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 4.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth about $8,248,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

