JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,194,612 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 560% from the previous session’s volume of 181,126 shares.The stock last traded at $45.67 and had previously closed at $45.57.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average of $46.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,358.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 325,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 303,191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $257,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Featured Stories

