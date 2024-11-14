JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $14.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dana from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

DAN opened at $8.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dana has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.30.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Dana’s payout ratio is -363.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Dana by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the second quarter worth $388,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter worth $2,687,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Dana in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

