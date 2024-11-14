JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Acquired by Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 104.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 783,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,539,000 after acquiring an additional 226,072 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS JCPB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.48. 682,228 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2049 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

