Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 86.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kamada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Kamada Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.90. 39,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,811. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $339.13 million, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Kamada had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $42.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 1,956.0% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 726,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 690,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kamada

(Get Free Report)

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

