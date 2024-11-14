KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,161,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 563,357 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Incyte were worth $76,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth approximately $463,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth $1,817,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 247,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $293,222.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,786.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $293,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at $4,624,786.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,485.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,702 shares of company stock valued at $856,166. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $80.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 574.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Incyte from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Incyte from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.74.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

