KBC Group NV Decreases Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,356 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $88,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 481.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,461,000 after buying an additional 272,226 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 571,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,064,000 after acquiring an additional 225,832 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,550,000 after purchasing an additional 202,312 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.29.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,723,707. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,949 shares in the company, valued at $16,723,707. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,387,767.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,523,371.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,591 shares of company stock worth $3,608,438 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $141.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.01. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $104.60 and a one year high of $155.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 16.65%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

