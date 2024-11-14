KBC Group NV Has $111.97 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,946 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $111,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 9.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on McKesson from $630.00 to $713.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 1.1 %

MCK stock opened at $624.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $515.00 and a 200-day moving average of $552.91. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $431.35 and a 12-month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.81 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.