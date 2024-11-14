KBC Group NV Sells 105,363 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 750,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105,363 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Xylem were worth $101,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 56.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 1,185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 3,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $123.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.98 and its 200 day moving average is $134.85. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.90 and a 52 week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

