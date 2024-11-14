Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50, Zacks reports. Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Kingstone Companies Trading Down 8.1 %

KINS traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,427. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $121.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

