Kirkland’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,175 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the average volume of 231 put options.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kirkland’s stock. Dupree Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Kirkland’s worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

KIRK stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $3.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.

