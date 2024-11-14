Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Kopin had a negative net margin of 109.38% and a negative return on equity of 165.86%. The business had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Kopin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.89. 1,557,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,363. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $108.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.60. Kopin has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.82.

Get Kopin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Kopin in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kopin from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About Kopin

(Get Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.