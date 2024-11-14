La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Up 50.7% in October

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the October 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 669.0 days.
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Stock Performance
Shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme stock remained flat at $41.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.99. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $43.00.
About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme
