Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Lakeland Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Industries to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

NASDAQ:LAKE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.81. 3,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.24. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $146.59 million, a P/E ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

