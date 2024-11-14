Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is Towerview LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Towerview LLC trimmed its stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,991 shares during the quarter. Lands’ End accounts for 4.1% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Towerview LLC’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 65.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 69.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lands’ End by 41.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lands’ End during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 37.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands’ End Stock Down 1.2 %

LE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.17. 57,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,560. The company has a market cap of $504.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Lands’ End, Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $19.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $317.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Lands’ End Profile

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

