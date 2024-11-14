Lifeworks Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1,112.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RSG

Republic Services Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $2.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,809. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.83 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.