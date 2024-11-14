Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHLW) Short Interest Update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the October 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Lion Group Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LGHLW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,564. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Lion Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors primarily in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, over-the-counter stock options trading, futures and securities brokerage, and total return swap trading services through its Lion Brokers Pro app platform.

