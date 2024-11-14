Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Position Trimmed by ROI Financial Advisors LLC

ROI Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,252,000. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 580.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,857,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 1,584,123 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

NYSE LAC opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $932.33 million and a PE ratio of -36.75.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAC. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

