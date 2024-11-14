LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Update

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

LIXIL Price Performance

OTCMKTS JSGRY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. LIXIL has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $27.03.

Get LIXIL alerts:

LIXIL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates water technology and housing technology business in Japan and internationally. It offers fixtures and vanities, which includes ceramic toilets, bidets, urinals, and basins, and vanities; bathing products, such as bath tubs, showers enclosures, whirlpool, and wellness solutions; and bathroom fittings, including single and two lever faucets and accessories, as well as hands and head showers, thermostats, and shower systems.

Receive News & Ratings for LIXIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIXIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.