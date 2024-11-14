Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $390-394 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $386.15 million. Loar also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.350-0.370 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Loar in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Loar from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Loar from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Loar Stock Performance

LOAR stock opened at $80.89 on Thursday. Loar has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $95.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average is $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Loar will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

