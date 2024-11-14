Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Given New C$202.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$203.00 to C$202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s current price.
L has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$175.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$171.00 to C$189.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$183.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$191.29.
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.
