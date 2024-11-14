Loews (NYSE:L) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on L. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

L opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $65.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.68 and its 200 day moving average is $77.98.

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $6,237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,089,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,377,539.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $6,237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,089,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,377,539.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $2,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 461,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,751,338.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,587 shares of company stock worth $13,423,460. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Loews by 20.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 235,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after buying an additional 69,836 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

