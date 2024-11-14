Lummis Asset Management LP Purchases 232 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Lummis Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 1.1% of Lummis Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lummis Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 749.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,023,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,400,000 after acquiring an additional 902,797 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,774,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,492,000 after purchasing an additional 782,919 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,028,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,610,000 after purchasing an additional 385,044 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,932,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27,243.0% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 191,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 190,701 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.31. 271,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,925. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $59.88 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

