Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.75, with a volume of 61327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.76.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Lycos Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$146.33 million and a P/E ratio of 14.53.

Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. Lycos Energy had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of C$39.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lycos Energy Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lycos Energy Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canada. The company operates heavy-oil development assets in the Gull Lake area of southwest Saskatchewan and heavy-oil assets in the Lloydminster area. Lycos Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

