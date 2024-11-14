Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Down 26.4% in October

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the October 15th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 130.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 42,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 90,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock remained flat at $7.01 on Thursday. 55,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,599. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

