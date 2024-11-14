Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.46 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 261.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $254,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,306.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,681,000 after acquiring an additional 162,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,425.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,261,000 after purchasing an additional 840,631 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 694,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,425 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,032,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 569,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after buying an additional 186,475 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

