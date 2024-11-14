Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 1,723 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 24,683.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after purchasing an additional 944,876 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 184.8% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,146,000 after acquiring an additional 544,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after acquiring an additional 325,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Robert W. Baird cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.55.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

HON stock opened at $233.07 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.65 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $151.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.67 and a 200-day moving average of $207.16.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 49.88%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.