Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 664 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PMAY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 917.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 67,155 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $2,477,000.

PMAY opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $587.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

