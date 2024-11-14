Mark Stephen Katz Sells 14,790 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $1,055,858.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at $884,236.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 93.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.60. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $73.10.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The business had revenue of $604.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 12.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

RYAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

