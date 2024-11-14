McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Trimmed by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,149,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,567,030,000 after buying an additional 188,888 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in McDonald’s by 66.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,542,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,769 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,761,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,216,677,000 after purchasing an additional 354,196 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in McDonald’s by 39.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,005,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 31,151.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,319,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $706,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,721 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.46.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

MCD stock opened at $297.24 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90. The company has a market cap of $213.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.14.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,596 shares of company stock worth $10,698,289. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

