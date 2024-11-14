MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Buys 12,291 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3,034.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,721,000 after buying an additional 5,341,481 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,484 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,012 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,328,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,071,000 after purchasing an additional 881,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,937 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,527,809. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.