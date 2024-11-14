MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Sells 930 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,178,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,052.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 172,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 157,991 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,910.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 28,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 27,940 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,045,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 41,276 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,088,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,917,023. The firm has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

