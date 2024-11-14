Mengis Capital Management Inc. Invests $272,000 in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB increased its position in Kellanova by 20.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 273,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,076,000 after purchasing an additional 46,450 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Kellanova by 4.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 256,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 498.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 217,320 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth $9,346,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth about $1,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

K stock opened at $81.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.34.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 78.35%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $6,248,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,675,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,235,116.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $9,241,118.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,368,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,201,136.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $6,248,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,675,238 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,235,116.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,072,264 shares of company stock valued at $86,452,375 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on K. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.35.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

