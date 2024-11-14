Mereo BioPharma Group’s (MREO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.84% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.
Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Mereo BioPharma Group news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 105,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $466,230.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Charles Sermon sold 9,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $44,610.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 240,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,831.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 105,244 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $466,230.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,175 shares of company stock valued at $702,832. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Mereo BioPharma Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 70.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter worth $99,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.
