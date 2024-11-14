Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.21. Approximately 11,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 770,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

MESO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Mesoblast by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 128.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

