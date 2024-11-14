Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Methanex from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Methanex from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of MEOH opened at $42.29 on Monday. Methanex has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $56.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Methanex by 346.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 52,500.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 572.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Methanex by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

