Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% during the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,622,000 after buying an additional 76,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.89, for a total transaction of $145,230.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,816.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,178 shares of company stock worth $45,897,071. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $537.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.39 and a 52-week high of $542.59. The firm has a market cap of $191.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

