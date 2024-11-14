Metis Global Partners LLC Has $10.98 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Linde by 46.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Linde by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,616,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $455.81 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $396.07 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.75.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

