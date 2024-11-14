Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,729 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.5% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $188.82 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $191.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.41 and its 200 day moving average is $145.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.