MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.37 and last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of -4.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22.

About MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

