MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.37 and last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.
MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 5.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of -4.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22.
About MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.