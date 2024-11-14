Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Shares of MNMD stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $605.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $12.22.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Research analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $41,088.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 344,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,042.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $41,088.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 344,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,042.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $118,230.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,716.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,994 shares of company stock valued at $173,384 in the last 90 days. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

